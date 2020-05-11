PCPD street crimes unit arrests four in drug bust

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A narcotics investigation yielded four arrests and large amount of drugs, Panama City Police officials said.

Andre Evans

Willie Cleveland

The Department’s Street Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant and searched a home in the Glenwood area of Panama City. Inside they found about 25 grams of marijuana, 29 grams of crack cocaine, 8 grams of cocaine HCL, 9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 181 grams of manufactured methamphetamine pills and 370 grams of THC syrup were seized. Also seized were two handguns, drug paraphernalia, approximately $1000.00 and counter-surveillance equipment.

Andre Evans, 43, was charged with two counts of the sell of cocaine, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, keeping and maintaining a nuisance drug house, armed trafficking in methamphetamine- over 28 grams, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frederick Middleton, 57, was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Lawler, 55, was arrested and charged with principle to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Frederick Middleton

Christopher Lawler

Willie Cleveland, 40, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine more than 28 grams, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of THC concentrate, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than twenty grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information in reference to this case, please contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.