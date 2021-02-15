PCPD: Sex offender arrested again after exposing himself to 12-year-old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A convicted sex offender was arrested on charges he exposed himself to a 12-year-old, Panama City Police wrote in a news release.

Detectives responded on Sunday after Richard Wynn, a convicted sex offender, had reportedly

exposed himself to a girl and tried to entice her into another room.

When the child refused, Wynn grabbed her by the pants and tried to pull them down. The child

was not injured and no sexual acts beyond the enticement occurred, officers wrote. The child secretly recorded the incident and provided the video to detectives.

Wynn was located on Feb. 15th and taken into custody and in a post-Miranda statement, admitted

to the crime, officers wrote. He was placed under arrest for multiple active warrants and transported to the Bay County Jail.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.