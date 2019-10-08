PCPD searching for theft suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for help from the public in reference to a grand theft.

It happened around 8 am Sunday morning at the LTN Food Mart on the corner of 6th Street and Jenks Avenue in downtown Panama City.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set white male with black hair and beard wearing a dark-colored hat, yellow shirt, multicolored shorts and black shoes. He was last seen driving an older model Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

