PCPD searching for shooting suspect

Panama City (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was shot in the leg.

Police said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night at a Hop n Pop store in Panama City. Two men got into a fight and when one of them started to lose another man fired several rounds toward the crowd.

The crowd ran away. Later, as police were on scene a man came to them and said he had been shot in the leg.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said. The victim has not cooperated with police so far, they added.

Along with the suspect investigators are currently searching for a silver kia or camry that was believed to be involved in the shooting.

