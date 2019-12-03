PCPD searching for robbery suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened last week at an Express Lane in Panama City.

Officers say a black male wearing a dark colored jacket and mask entered the Express Lane on Jenks Ave. Friday night, pointed a firearm at employees and demanded all of the money in the store.

Police say the two employees gave the man all of the cash from the store and he then fled the scene. Neither employee could determine how much money was taken.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Panama City Police Department or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.

