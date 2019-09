PANAMA CITY, Fla.– Panama City Police have issued warrants for a man facing a slew of charges.

37-year-old Norman Wiggins is charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault, battery, kidnapping, criminal mischief, and aggravated stalking.

Police said they responded to a disturbance on Grant Avenue the night of June 1st and learned that Wiggins had fled prior to their arrival.

UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Wiggins has been located and is now in custody.