PCPD respond to accident at Hunt’s Oyster Bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department and Fire Department responded to an accident at Hunt’s Oyster Bar in St. Andrews Monday evening, where workers say a car ran through their freezer storage in the back of the restaurant.

Hunt’s employees say a black Cadillac broke through the walls of their freezer unit.

Workers say police on scene say the man driving the car may have had a medical episode.

As News 13 arrived on scene, workers were removing their products from the freezer and into the restaurant in hopes to save the perishable items. No one else was hurt.