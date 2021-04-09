PCPD officer charged with sex battery, battery on a pregnant woman

Richard Boada-Cardova

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A now-former Panama City Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with battery on a pregnant person, burglary with battery, and sexual battery.

Richard Boada-Cardova, 37, was charged Friday and immediately fired from the department, officials said. Boada-Cardova had been with the department less than one year.

According to his arrest affidavit, Boada-Cardova went to the victim’s home, got in an argument with her, and then forced his way into her home and raped her. Officers added that the victim was “knowingly pregnant” at the time and that she had bruises on her neck, arms, and legs.

The agency declined to comment further about the case.

