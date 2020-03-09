LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

PCPD officer charged with battery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Officer Voisiar Macon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City police officer was charged with battery after he allegedly used a front leg sweep to throw a victim face-first into a tile floor.

According to the complaint affidavit, the victim was handcuffed with his hands behind his back when Officer Voisiar Macon used the force. The victim was knocked unconscious for 10 minutes, had lacerations to his chin, cheek, a bloody nose, and a black eye, according to the complaint.

The victim was being transported to a medical facility in late February for a Baker Act when the incident happened.

“The level of force administered by Macon was not necessary to accomplish his lawful duty,” the complaint states.

Panama City Police officials said Monday that Macon is on administrative leave. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

New Beach School Groundbreaking

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Beach School Groundbreaking"

BDS health advisory

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS health advisory"

Lighthouse Church PCB new location

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lighthouse Church PCB new location"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/9"

Bay High student hit by vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay High student hit by vehicle"

Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.