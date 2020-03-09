PCPD officer charged with battery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City police officer was charged with battery after he allegedly used a front leg sweep to throw a victim face-first into a tile floor.

According to the complaint affidavit, the victim was handcuffed with his hands behind his back when Officer Voisiar Macon used the force. The victim was knocked unconscious for 10 minutes, had lacerations to his chin, cheek, a bloody nose, and a black eye, according to the complaint.

The victim was being transported to a medical facility in late February for a Baker Act when the incident happened.

“The level of force administered by Macon was not necessary to accomplish his lawful duty,” the complaint states.

Panama City Police officials said Monday that Macon is on administrative leave. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.