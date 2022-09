PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police and the Traffic Homicide Investigation unit are on the scene of a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday evening.

The Traffic Homicide Investigation unit is conducting a preliminary investigation.

Officials said the vehicle vs motorcycle accident happened at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and 23rd Street.

The roads are blocked at this time, motorists should avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.