PCPD: man facing multiple drug charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB) — A local man is facing multiple drug charges after he passed out in a vehicle still in gear in the parking lot of a local restaurant, according to authorities.

Christian Childress was found by patrol officers passed out in a vehicle still in gear in the parking lot.

Authorities said Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit responded to a call to a local restaurant in reference to a large amount of narcotics being found.

Officers secured the vehicle and saw contraband in plain sight. They did an open air search on the vehicle by PCPD’s K-9 and led SCU officers.

They collected approximately 160 grams of marijuana, 4.5 grams of fentanyl packaged for sale, methamphetamine for sale, 278 grams of THC edibles packaged for sale, THC vape pens, 23 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 14.5 grams of synthetic marijuana, and cocaine.

They also found several other substances that were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for identification, according to authorities.

Childress was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of THC edibles with intent to distribute, possession of psychedelic mushrooms, possession of THC extract vape pens and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Childress was found in possession of 83 uncurrent $20 bills as well. He was charged with possession of more than 10 uncurrent bills as well, authorities said.

He was booked in the Bay County Jail.