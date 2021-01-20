PCPD makes largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Panama City Police Department has made their largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years thanks to an anonymous tip.

Investigators received a tip on Saturday that led them to the 1800 block of Bayview Avenue. While watching a house, officers conducted two traffic stops on two cars that left the house. This lead them to arrest multiple Panama City residents.

Police arrested Kasey May, Keegan Long, and Guiellermo Sanchez. Two juveniles located at the house, Angel May and Theodore Koenig, were also arrested.

They all face several drug and trafficking charges.

Investigators seized 28 pounds of marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash. They also located 5 firearms. The marijuana has an estimated street value of around $380,000.

Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin says he’s glad they could get this supply off the streets.

“Obviously this took off a person that had a large quantity and that will influence the flow of course. It’s working with our citizens and providing the information, getting the tips in our 411 app so we can make sure these neighborhoods are safe as well,” said Chief Ervin.

Chief Ervin says the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are pending.