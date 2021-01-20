PCPD makes largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Panama City Police Department has made their largest marijuana bust in nearly 20 years thanks to an anonymous tip.

Investigators received a tip on Saturday that led them to the 1800 block of Bayview Avenue. While watching a house, officers conducted two traffic stops on two cars that left the house. This lead them to arrest multiple Panama City residents.

Police arrested Kasey May, Keegan Long, and Guiellermo Sanchez. Two juveniles located at the house, Angel May and Theodore Koenig, were also arrested.

They all face several drug and trafficking charges.

Investigators seized 28 pounds of marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash. They also located 5 firearms. The marijuana has an estimated street value of around $380,000.

Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin says he’s glad they could get this supply off the streets.

“Obviously this took off a person that had a large quantity and that will influence the flow of course. It’s working with our citizens and providing the information, getting the tips in our 411 app so we can make sure these neighborhoods are safe as well,” said Chief Ervin.

Chief Ervin says the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

VIDEO: Springfield youth inspired by the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

VIDEO: Springfield kids react to the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Safety and security top priority in Tallahassee

PCPD makes largest marijuana bust in over 20 years

north bay haven students watch inauguration

COVID 19 VACCINE SECOND DOSE

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm