CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department said the suspect in the Labor Day Outrigger Nightclub murder case was arrested.

PCPD said Deerik Marquis Bell was involved in an altercation and shooting inside of the nightclub on September 4.

Tracy Eckman, 55, was reportedly shot in the nightclub and later passed away at a local hospital. PCPD said Eckman was not involved in the altercation.

U.S. Marshals found Bell in Callaway on Monday. He was reportedly on the run since Labor Day.

PCPD asks anyone with information about this case to contact the department at 850-872-3100 or report anonymously on the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.