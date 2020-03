Skeletal remains were found in a sewer at Church Street in Millville, police said Wednesday.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City investigators were trying to determine the origin of skeletal remains found in a Millville sewer Wednesday morning.

City workers were called to Third Street and Church Avene to check on a sewer issue when they found the remains, officials on scene said. They added that the remains were human.

