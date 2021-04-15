PCPD holds fundraiser for Corporal diagnosed with brain tumor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Panama City Police Department came together Thursday morning for one of their own as they sold 600 barbeque lunches to raise money for a Corporal and his family.

Corporal Darby Gay joined the Panama City Police Department in 2008 and has since served in many different areas of the department.

Within the last year, he underwent surgery and had a brain tumor removed. But he recently learned another tumor has grown and this time it is inoperable.

To offset the bills his family is facing from his treatment, the police department is stepping in. They spent Thursday morning braving the rain and selling hundreds of meals.

“When you come to work at the police department or any law enforcement agency, we spend more time with each other than we do our own family members. So we become a family here so the opportunity to help a family member here is extremely important to us, said Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin.

The police department raised $4,000.

They have since set up a GoFundMe for Corporal Gay. https://www.gofundme.com/f/darby-shannon-gay?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer

All Things Panama City Beach Outreach is also raising money for the family in hopes of sending them on a trip to Disney. A link to that fundraiser can be found at the following link. https://www.facebook.com/allthingspcb/posts/843618289561232