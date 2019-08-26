PCPD cracking down on drunk drivers for national campaign

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panama City Police are showing zero tolerance for people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“You will go to jail,” said PCPD Lt. Jon Morris. “There’s no notice to appear, there’s no release. You will go to jail.”

It’s all a part of the nation-wide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign going on from August 14th throughout Labor Day weekend.

“Pretty much any law enforcement are going to be out looking for drunk drivers,” said Morris. “[If] they see the indicators of your vehicle, determine that you’ve been drinking, you will go to jail.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2017, almost eleven thousand people died due to drunk driving accidents.

The campaign is a national push to save more lives.

“You get to these scenes and it’s really devastating,” said Morris. “We’ve seen young children being killed by drunk drivers, we’ve seen young adults being killed by drunk drivers. There is no excuse for having these drinks when you have everything out there that you can get home safely.”

He said these accidents don’t always happen at night, and alcohol isn’t always the culprit.

“You would be surprised too at how many accidents we have during the daytime that are involving somebody under the influence,” said Morris. “Not necessarily drinking but a lot of times maybe drugs also have a major contributing cause to a lot of these accidents.”

The Panama City Police Department will have more officers patrolling the streets for drunk drivers through September 2nd.