PCPD: Cove burglary suspect arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A suspect wanted in connection to multiple burglaries and a vehicle theft in the Cove area has been arrested on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Montrell Bouie, 28, was charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling, three counts of armed burglary, three counts of theft of a firearm, one count of grand theft auto, and one count of burglary conveyance. He was booked in the Bay County Jail.

Bouie had been suspected of arriving in the Cove area in a light-colored Nissan Altima last weekend and committing multiple felonies, authorities said.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores