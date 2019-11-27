PCPD continue to investigate stabbing incident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panama City Police are still investigating a stabbing incident; it happened early Monday morning.

Police say an altercation between two men on Friendship Avenue in Panama City resulted in one of those men dying from multiple stab wounds.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 30 year old Cornelius Flowers.

The suspect involved in the stabbing has been interviewed by police, saying he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed Flowers.

“It’s a possible self-defense issue, so we’re looking at all the evidence in this case,” said PCPD Lt. Chris Edmondson. “A lot of the evidence we have does support that right there but this investigation is not over, it is still ongoing and we still have a long way to go with it.”

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department 850-872-3112 or report their tips anonymously through the Panama City P.D. app.