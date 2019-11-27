PCPD continue to investigate stabbing incident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panama City Police are still investigating a stabbing incident; it happened early Monday morning.

Police say an altercation between two men on Friendship Avenue in Panama City resulted in one of those men dying from multiple stab wounds. 

According to police, the victim has been identified as 30 year old Cornelius Flowers.

The suspect involved in the stabbing has been interviewed by police, saying he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed Flowers. 

“It’s a possible self-defense issue, so we’re looking at all the evidence in this case,” said PCPD Lt. Chris Edmondson. “A lot of the evidence we have does support that right there but this investigation is not over, it is still ongoing and we still have a long way to go with it.”

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department 850-872-3112 or report their tips anonymously through the Panama City P.D. app.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

GCSC recognized as top 25 Florida online college

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC recognized as top 25 Florida online college"

Body found in Gadsden Co. confirmed to be Panama City Beach resident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found in Gadsden Co. confirmed to be Panama City Beach resident"

At-Home Workout

Thumbnail for the video titled "At-Home Workout"

Car flips into Bay near Beach Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car flips into Bay near Beach Drive"

Pinning and promotion ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinning and promotion ceremony"

New Radio Communication System

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Radio Communication System"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.