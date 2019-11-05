PCPD continue investigating stabbing incident involving pregnant woman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panama City Police are continuing to look into a stabbing incident on Friday involving a pregnant woman. 

The woman was stabbed multiple times outside of Emerald Coast OB-GYN while walking to her vehicle after an appointment.

Police were able to identify two suspects in the case, Kizzy and Pamela Patterson, a mother-daughter pair.

Kizzy Patterson (41) has been charged with attempted 1st degree murder for stabbing the victim and tampering with evidence.

Pamela Patterson (62) has been charged with accessory to attempted murder after the fact and tampering with evidence by trying to hide a cellphone which belonged to her daughter and may have contained evidence. 

Now, police are investigating the relationship between the suspects and the victim.

“There’s some sort of domestic relationship, not between [the victim and the suspect] but between the suspect, another male, and this female that’s pregnant,” said Sgt. Jeff Rogers with PCPD Investigative Services. “The suspect and the victim are not related, they have no relationship other than this male that we believe has fathered children with the two of them.”

According to police, Kizzy Patterson stated on a recorded jail call that she had been trying to find out when the victim’s next doctor’s appointment would be. 

They said both Kizzy and Pamela Patterson are still in custody and the victim and her unborn baby are in stable condition.

