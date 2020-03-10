PCPD asks for help identifying robbery suspects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for help solving a robbery that happened February 8, 2020 at a downtown antique store.

Officers say the two men pictured entered the business during store hours and discreetly gained entry into a display case and stole a silverware set.

If you have information in reference to this case, you are asked to contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.