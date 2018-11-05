PCPD asking for Public's Help in Locating Missing Woman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: As of 8:40 p.m. authorities say the woman has been located.

The Panama City Police Department are searching for a missing woman.

Authorities are looking for 72 year-old Kovida Gottschlich.

Gottschlich is 5’1”, 170lbs with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing all black, while going for a walk, in the 1900 block of Wainwright Avenue earlier Sunday evening.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to CrimeStoppers 850-785-TIPS.