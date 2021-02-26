PCPD ask for assistance locating suspect vehicle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police need your help locating a vehicle.

The occupants may have been involved in a physical altercation Friday afternoon.

Investigators were notified by a school bus driver that he had witnessed an altercation between

occupants of a silver vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of 11th Street and Harris

Avenue.

If you recognize the car, call Panama City Police at (850) 872-3112 or download the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.