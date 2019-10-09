PCB’s Tourist Development Council is using new marketing strategies for the 2020 year

PANAMA CITY BEACH , Fla. (WMBB) — After a year with slightly lower numbers, the Bay County Tourist Development Council is looking to implement new marketing strategies for the 2020 year.



Not only do they want to encourage repeat visitors, but also increase audience reach.



By elevating their marketing for 2020, they are using a more creative message delivery system that will be used for all of their segments. The TDC is also applying new innovative data technology to reach potential visitors for Panama City Beach.



“So as far as the media goes, we have some new partners that will allow us to actually see the number of visitors that are responding to our campaigns and actually visiting PCB. That is a wonderful new technology that we’ve never had before. Additionally, on the tv and broadcast side of things, we can highly target our video and tv spots to the visitor that we want to receive that message,” said TDC VP of Marketing, Jayna Leach.



Their marketing team is also implementing a new ‘foodie fav award’ for dining pics posted by vacationers across Panama City Beach. Restaurants will also receive awards if their food is shown in the pictures.