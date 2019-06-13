PCBPD: Teen arrested after social media threat

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - The Panama City Beach Police Department arrested 14-year-old Jeanine Ulloa, of Panama City Beach.

On June 12 members of the Panama City Beach Police Department received information that Ulloa published a post on the social media platform Instagram that contained threats of violence, officers wrote in a news release.

The post depicted a person holding a gun with an attached caption pertaining to threatening violence and intent to kill people. Ulloa was located shortly after and it was confirmed she created the post.

Ulloa was charged with making written threats and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.