PCBPD: Several injured when truck hits low speed vehicle

Posted: May 31, 2019 07:15 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:15 AM EDT

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.- A crash involving a truck and a rental low speed vehicle sent several people to the hospital on Friday morning.

According to Panama City Beach Police it happened on Panama City Beach Parkway in the area of the Summerwood Subdivision around 2 a.m.

The LSV and truck were both traveling east when the truck hit the LSV. 

The driver of the LSV was taken to Bay Medical Sacred Heart with life threatening injuries.

The passengers of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

No occupants of the truck were injured.

The LSV did not appear to have its light on when attempting to change lanes.

This crash is under investigation. 

