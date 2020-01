PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Ariel Nicole Robinson is 5’11, has brown hair, blue eyes, and about 110 pounds. She was last seen leaving her home with friends at Pier Park Crossings on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 11:30 p.m., police wrote.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and black sweat pants. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call PCBPD at (850) 233-5000.