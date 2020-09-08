PCBPD: Manslaughter suspect was playing a game when he shot girlfriend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Georgia man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend was playing a game with a handgun when he aimed it at her and fired, a police report states.

Spencer Pruitt, 24, was in a condo on Thomas Drive early Monday morning with several friends when he and another person began showing their guns to one another and pointing them at each other “in a joking manner,” investigators wrote in an arrest affidavit.

At first, Pruitt removed the magazine from the handgun, took a round out of the chamber aimed it at his friend, and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire, police wrote.

Then, Pruitt placed the magazine back into the gun, chambered a round, aimed it at his girlfriend and pulled the trigger, police wrote. This time the gun went off and the girl was struck in the throat. She was taken to a local hospital and died from her injuries, officers wrote.

Investigators wrote that Pruitt was known to “play a game in which he puts his magazine in his firearm but does not allow it to fully seat. He points his firearm at friends and pulls the trigger, but it does not fire.”

Pruitt told investigators that he “always does this” and he did not know why his gun fired a round this time.

Pruitt is charged with manslaughter.