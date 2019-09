PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

15-year-old Katelyn Day was last seen Sunday evening at Rock It Lanes on Richard Jackson Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Day is approximately 5’04”, 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a white shirt, black jogger style pants and black nikes tennis shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000.