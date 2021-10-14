PCBPD awaiting new infrared thermometers and smart boards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New improvements are coming to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

On Thursday the city approved a resolution for the department to receive smart boards and five infrared thermometer scanners from a federal grant. The Police Department applied for the supplies several months ago and is just receiving the boards and thermometers.

The smart boards are expected to be used to analyze large data.

“To telecommuting to the web calls, to utilizing the very large frame to analyze the data that we receive every day at the police department,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamentez said.