Local teacher accused of stabbing husband multiple times

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - A 43-year-old Panama City Beach woman stabbed her husband multiple times, according to Panama City Beach police.

The incident happened early Monday at the Laketown Wharf Condominium. Kristy Linton Williams stabbed her husband in the back, chest, and arms during an argument, police wrote. Williams is a teacher at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School.

"We hold our educators to the highest of standards, professionally and personally, and so news of the arrest of an employee is very disheartening," Superintendent Bill Husfelt said in a statement to News 13. "In this situation, as in all others, the employee is suspended with pay (per the union contract) while the investigation continues."

The victim's injuries were non-life threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery, officials wrote.