PCB Senior Center to host Paint Party Fundraiser September 23

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Senior Center will host a Paint Party Fundraiser September 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

News 13 Midday welcomed a representative from the center into the WMBB Studio to learn more details on the event.

The fundraiser will include attendees bringing a $40 donation for the center, which includes all painting supplies, beverages and snacks.

No prior painting experience or art skills are necessary to attend. Those who participate will learn from experienced art instructors from Beach Art Group, leaving with an underwater themed painting after the fundraiser.

Visit the Panama City Beach Senior Center Facebook for more information, or call 850-233-5065.