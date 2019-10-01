PCB Police searching for missing person

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

Police say Gregory Vanhooser was last seen in the area of Front Beach Road and Highway 79 on September 26.

He is described as being 5’11 and 180 lbs with brown hair and green eyes with Hebrew tattoos all over his body. He was last seen riding a gray and blue bicycle and wearing a neon yellow landscaper shirt, black jeans and a blue backpack.

If you have information or know where Vanhooser is, you are asked to contact PCB police at 850-233-5000.