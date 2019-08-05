PCB Police request help identifying armed robbery suspect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who they say committed an armed robbery.

Police responded to Captain Jack’s Buffet on Front Beach Road August 2. Police say a white male entered the business after hours and had a firearm. Police say he took money before fleeing the scene and driving off.

If you have information on this case or if you know who the suspect might be, you are asked to contact Investigator Clifton at 850-233-5000.