PCB Police: One person arrested after shots were fired in Pier Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police have confirmed that one person is in custody after shots were fired around 8:30 Sunday night in Pier Park.

Martez D. Sweeden

Martez D. Sweeden, 24, of Atlanta, was charged with shooting into or at an occupied building. Witnesses told police that Sweeden fired at the Skywheel from a white, Nissan, passenger car, police wrote in a news release. They added that Sweeden was driving the vehicle and two passengers confirmed that he was the shooter.

Officials said they made the arrest around midnight, the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are expected.