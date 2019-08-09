PCB Police looking for missing woman

Update — Law enforcement has made contact with Purviance and she is reported to be safe and sound.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Police say 53-year-old Kimberly Purviance was last seen at the Lake Town Wharf Condominium August 3.

Purviance is described as being 5’2″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 120 pounds and has a small mole on her right cheek.

If you have information on where Purviance might be, you are asked to contact PCB Police or Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.