PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are asking for help locating a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Joseph Repka was last seen in the area of Cape Circle and U.S. 98.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a picture of a dog on it, acid washed jeans and red high-top shoes. He is approximately 6’1 and 150 lbs with short hair on the sides and longer blonde hair on top.

If you have any information about Repka, you are asked to call PCB PD at 850-233-5000.