NSWC PCD to get $110 million for hurricane repairs

Ed Stewart, NSWC PCD technical director and Capt. Aaron Peters, commander, NSWC PCD, give Rear Adm. Eric Ver Hage, commander, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers, a tour of hurricane damaged buildings during Ver Hage’s visit to NSWC PCD May 1, 2019. U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) will receive $110.2 million to make repairs to hurricane-damaged infrastructure.

The money was part of the $233.5 million allocated to Navy Working Capital Funds in the fiscal year 2020 Consolidated Appropriation Bill (H.R. 1158), officials wrote in a news release.

“After the hurricane 82 of our 88 buildings were damaged and 400 employees displaced from their work centers,” said Capt. Aaron Peters, commander, NSWC PCD. “This money is critical to making the necessary repairs but also to upgrade facilities to meet the needs of our future missions.”

NSWC PCD leaders are developing a plan that will ensure the money is optimally executed in the shortest timeline.

“We still have a long road ahead of us, but this money has given us a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Ed Stewart, NSWC PCD technical director. “NSWC PCD has been a staple in this community for 75 years and we look forward to what the next 75 years holds.”

