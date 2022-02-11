PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mardi Gras season is officially underway.

Panama City Beach is staging its two-day Mardi Gras Festival this weekend at Pier Park.

Hundreds of people attended the Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival on Friday night.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID.

“It’s great for the family and the kids. It’s something that we all get to do together. It’s also outside. Also, it’s something where you can bring all your friends. We had some friends come with us and we all just get to hang out with each other,” Panama City Beach Residents The Aperantos Family said.

Tourists, tired of being isolated by the pandemic and the cold weather were also ready to do a little celebrating.

“Thought it would be fun and nice to get out because of the pandemic people have been cooped up and it’s nice to get out with everybody and have a good time,” Tourist Steve Shykes said.

“We always host annual events that are so special to us and mardi gras is one of them. We’re so ecstatic to host the main parades again this year. We haven’t hosted them since 2019 I believe. So to have the main parades back and to have the floats coming down pier park main street, it’s just incredible,” Visit PCB Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

Even with all the floats, beads, music and food, they say the most important aspect of the day was enjoying time with their friends and neighbors.



“It’s so important it like brings the community together just to enjoy it. Especially during downtime and season. But also just to enjoy like little celebrations.”

Friday was just the first day of the beach Mardi Gras event.

The festival continues tomorrow at 8 a.m. with a 5K, There will also be a concert at Aaron Bessant Park from noon to 5:45 p.m.

The headliner is “The Guess Who” playing at 1:30 p.m and the festival will be capped off with fireworks at 7 p.m.