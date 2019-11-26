PCB man charged with sex abuse of juvenile

Nicholas Chapman

A Panama City Beach man is accused of abusing a child under the age of 15.

During a forensic interview with the victim at the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim stated they were sexually battered by Nicholas Paul Chapman, then 20, when the victim was under the age of 15, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division at the BCSO made contact with Chapman at his residence on Panama City Beach, Chapman told the investigators he knew the juvenile’s age at the time he sexually battered her, deputies wrote.

Chapman was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious battery, victim 12 to 15 years of age and suspect 18 or older.

