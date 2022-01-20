PCB Jewish center moving to much larger building

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chabad of Panama City Beach is in the beginning stages of moving to a larger location.

The Chabad usually hosts between 50 and 100 people on a regular basis.

Rabbi Mendel Havlin said he is thankful to have secured the building as they have outgrown their current location.

“There are more and more people coming with the people moving to the area and this small room is too tiny to have all the people who want to come and attend the services and all the activities that we have,” Havlin said.

The Chabad is currently housed in an 800 square foot unit, but they have signed a contract to move into a 5,000 square foot building just down the road.

Rabbi Havlin said the additional space will allow the Chabad to expand its capabilities to serve the local Jewish community.

In addition to being a meeting spot, the new building will function as a Hebrew school, a synagogue, a library, and a kosher grocery store.

“The main thing for the center is to be to connect people to their roots to connect people to their own identity, in particular to their own identity in spiritual aspects,” Havlin said.

It’s expected to cost around $1.2 million after renovations.

Rabbi Havlin hopes to be up and running in the new building by the end of the year.