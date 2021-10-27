PCB issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residents

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City Beach issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice on Wednesday afternoon.

The Boil Water Notice was issued for Regency Towers, Busters Beer, and Bait, and residents at 5801 Thomas Dr, 5900 Thomas Drive, and 4021-4029 Beach Drive.

Due to a contractor causing a break on a water main serving this location, there was a temporary loss in pressure on Wednesday, around 3:00 p.m.

According to the news release, water service is expected to be restored by 6:00 p.m.

If you are at these locations, you may experience discolored water for approximately 24 hours after your water service has been restored.

As a precaution, they advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled.

They said a boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the water main repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

The City will issue a rescission lifting this “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” at that time and you will be notified by a handout notice at your address.

If you have any questions regarding this Notice, you may contact the City of Panama City Beach Utilities Department at (850) 233-5100 Extension 3 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or after hours and weekends at (850) 233-5050.