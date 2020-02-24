PCB hosts Mardi Gras Parade and Music Festival

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) Beads were flying and cheers flew through the air Saturday at Pier Park.

Visit Panama City Beach hosted the Mardi Gras Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival. The two day event featured live music, fireworks and two parades.

The main parade featured krewes and floats from a variety of local businesses and other organizations.

Susan attended the parade with family.

“This is my second time and I love all the floats and I love watching the kids and watching their reactions to everything. I have my two grandkids out here today,” Susan said. “My mom inspired us since we were tiny to dress up for all special occasions.”

The event also featured vendors, including Baark Rescue out of Bonifay. The group dressed up Petrie the Goat in Mardi Gras beads for the festivities.