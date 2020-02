PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders are on scene after a woman fell more than 50 feet from a parking garage, Panama City Beach officials said Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. at 14701 Front Beach Road.

First responders were working to take the woman to a local hospital. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.