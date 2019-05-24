PCB Fire Department taking over water rescue program, move aims to save more lives

Soon, fire fighters will be the only first responders rescuing people from Panama City Beach’s Gulf waters.

Right now, police officers, fire fighters, and parks and recreation officials all share the responsibility. Handing the torch to the fire department aims to save more lives in the end.

It’s a trend throughout the state. “We’re very excited at the opportunity. Chief Whitman has had this program under his watch for years and this is a new opportunity for us,” Panama City Beach Fire Chief Larry Couch said.

Around $600,000 a year will be moved from the police department to the fire department. With six new hires already, 12 more fire fighters will join the team.

”Our city is growing, we’re adding a new fire station, [and] we’re adding 18 fire fighters total. This is a new direction for our fire department, and we’re very excited about it,” Couch said.

It all aims to save more lives. All fire fighters will be cross-trained to fight flames and save distressed swimmers.

“We’ll have more bodies available to make the beach safer,” Councilman Paul Casto said.

On Thursday, the city voted to transfer some money from the police to fire department to buy additional equipment. “We’re getting two pickup trucks and a UTV. That’s just replacing some of the old equipment they had,” Couch said.

The change will officially happen October 1.