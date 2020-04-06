PCB Fire Department looking to fill firefighter positions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Fire Department is currently looking to fill three open firefighter trainee positions.

Those interested must have a high school diploma or general education degree (GED). Florida Bureau of Fire Standards and Training Certification (Firefighter II Compliant) or be enrolled in a class and complete within one (1) year from date of hire. 

Applicants must also possess an Emergency Medical Technician license for the State of Florida or be enrolled in a class and complete within one (1) year from date of hire. (EMTs must be willing to become certified firefighter and/or certified firefighters must be willing to become EMT certified at a minimum).

Another requirement for applicants is, they must pass a Firefighter examination administered through Civil Service with a minimum score of 70% and must have passed the physical agility testing through Bay County.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the City to prohibit any unauthorized visitor. Exams will be completed outside the City Hall doors in view of the receptionist.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS NEEDED TO APPLY:

Valid State of Florida Firefighter II Certification. 
Valid Florida EMT and/or Paramedic Certification. 
Current Florida Driver’s License – driving record must be acceptable to the City insurance program.

View the firefighter trainee application packet here.

EXAM:  General Competency exam is available at City Hall 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., 17007 PCB Parkway, Panama City Beach. 

Deadline:   Application & testing will be available until April 29th @ noon.

Interview:  Qualified applicants will be notified by email in reference to an interview

E-mail is the preferred form of communication.

If you have questions on the application process, call (850) 233-5100, Ext. 2227 or email sherrington@pcbgov.com.

