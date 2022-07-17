PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Fire Department Station 30 celebrated milestones for a few of their employees on Friday morning.

A ceremony held at Station 30 included the promotion of a new lieutenant and the hiring of a new fire inspector and two firefighters.

Fire Inspector Matthew Goldberg and Firefighters Julio Munoz and Lane Price start their roles on year-long probation– as all rookies do.

Fire Chief Ray Morgan said throughout the year they will learn a lot of the basics but they’ll also be pushed hard physically.

Morgan said rookies go through a lot of intense physical training to test if they have what it takes to be a firefighter.

As for the newly named Lieutenant Trent Poe, he had already gone through the training.

He said all the hard work was worth it to get to where he is today.

“Because it’s the most rewarding thing that you could ever do,” Lt. Poe said. “I get to come to work every day and serve and that’s what I enjoy doing. Serving, leadership is the reason, you know, that I live basically. It’s my purpose in life so that’s why I enjoy it.”

Chief Morgan said hiring has been difficult so welcoming these men into the fire family is a blessing.

He said it will also help give relief to their crew who have been taking on extra work.