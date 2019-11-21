PCB City Manager to assist Mexico Beach

Panama City Beach City Manager Mario Gisbert will be assisting Mexico Beach three days a week following the death of that city’s City Administrator.

“When PCB officials learned of the untimely death of Mexico Beach City Administrator Andy Anderson last weekend, Mayor Mike Thomas reached out to Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey to offer condolences and assistance,” city officials wrote in a news release.

“Discussions followed with the legal counsel of both cities and City Manager Mario Gisbert, who is retiring as PCB City Manager effective March 18, 2020. The two cities came up with a plan to share Gisbert’s services.”

On Thursday the Mexico Beach City Council met and unanimously approved an employee interchange agreement for Gisbert’s services. This agreement will be brought before the PCB City Council on December 2.

If approved by PCB officials, Gisbert will officially step down as PCB City Manager and become the Assistant to the City Manager for PCB, and take on the position of Interim City Administrator of Mexico Beach.

Under the terms of the agreement Mexico Beach will reimburse the salary and benefits Gisbert is owed for the time he spends there.

“Mario has the experience of working with FEMA and can be an asset to Mexico Beach during this critical time,” said Mayor Cathey. “The town has more than $200 million in FEMA projects, and we are in a critical stage of our recovery.”

Mayor Thomas agreed.

“Mario has spent much of his career working in a coastal community and has had dealings with all the agencies that are coming together to help rebuild Mexico Beach,” said Thomas. “Mexico Beach and Panama City Beach are the bookends that support Bay County.”

The City of Panama City Beach is currently searching for Gisbert’s replacement.

The names and resumes of up to 10 finalists will be given to the PCB City Council next week. They are expected to narrow the list to five candidates to bring in for interviews. Those five will be selected at the December 2 meeting.

The PCB City Council will appoint an Interim City Manager for Gisbert on December 2.