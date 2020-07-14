PCB City Council to hold special meeting on coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday.

“The purpose of the special meeting is to consider and take any action necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” officials wrote in a news release.

The meeting will be at 9 a.m. at City Hall. News 13 will be live streaming the meeting on our website.

The city will also be hosting a live stream of the meeting on the City website www.pcbgov.com and Facebook page “City of Panama City Beach- Government.”