PCB City Council to hold special meeting on coronavirus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday.

“The purpose of the special meeting is to consider and take any action necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” officials wrote in a news release.

The meeting will be at 9 a.m. at City Hall. News 13 will be live streaming the meeting on our website.

The city will also be hosting a live stream of the meeting on the City website www.pcbgov.com and Facebook page “City of Panama City Beach- Government.”

