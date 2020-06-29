PC Police warn of Fentanyl pills

Panama City police released this photo of pills they say contain Fentanyl.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is raising an alarm over recent seizures of counterfeit pills that contain Fentanyl.

A small amount of Fentanyl can cause serious and potentially fatal medical reactions, officers wrote in a news release. In recent weeks, The Panama City Police Department has seized multicolored pills with various markings that contained Fentanyl. These pills can resemble commonly distributed prescription pills or can have unique designs with different shapes, colors, and markings.

Additionally, detectives with the Panama City Police Department have responded to recent incidents of subjects overdosing on what they thought was a common prescription pill that was illicitly purchased on the street.

If you have information about this topic, please contact the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.