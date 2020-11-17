PC Police Department pushing for battery charges against former officer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are pushing for battery charges against a former officer.

The department fired the officer on Friday after a video surfaced, showing his involvement in an altercation with a local man.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed the complaint arrived around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Prosecutors will review the evidence and determine if the former officer will be formally charged and what those charges will be.

State Attorney Glenn Hess released the following statement saying, “Every case that is submitted for review is professionally analyzed and, when appropriate, fairly prosecuted.”

This all stems from an incident Thursday afternoon.

According to Panama City Police, an officer responded to a disturbance outside the Chapman Early Education Center on 11th street.

Officers say Calvin Pittman, was filming staff and students with his phone while pushing a wheelchair down the sidewalk.

Local community activist Tony Bostick, claims Mr. Pittman has diminished mental capacity, and was reportedly arguing with police after being confronted.

According to the incident report from Panama City Police, Mr. Pittman was aggressive as they tried to place him in handcuffs.

The video shows Pittman on the ground with his hands, handcuffed behind his back.

You can see an officer get close to Pittman, before hearing Pittman scream that his leg hurts.

Then you see another officer intervene, pulling the other officer away from Pittman.

Police have not told us what the officer was doing before he was pulled off, nor will the department release any of the officers’ names because it’s an ongoing investigation.

Chief Scott Ervin said in a statement, he is legally unable to comment on this matter any further and will share the findings of the investigation following the conclusion.